Balanced Offense Has Kept Miami Heat Opponents Guessing Throughout Postseason

Miami Heat center Kelly Olynyk has never felt left out of the picture.

He knows his opportunity to score points is only just a matter of being patient. With the Heat's balanced scoring approach, a player can go from afterthought to leading man in a blink. The variety of point production has made it almost impossible for opposing teams to prepare a defensive scheme.

"We've got a lot of guys on this team that can do a lot of different things and a lot of guys that can put the ball in the basket," Olynyk said. "For us, when the ball is moving, everybody's involved, everybody's in the flow, making plays, that's when we're at our best. That's what makes us tough to guard, makes us tough to scout. You can't really key in on one thing because we've got a lot of guys making plays, making shots. We don't have one guy. Obviously, we have a couple guys that we count on, especially late in games, but throughout the game, throughout the series, you need all that."

Led by Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic, the Heat have six players averaging double figures in the postseason. The Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Clippers are the only remaining teams that can match.

Butler and Herro have been All-Stars in their careers but their willingness to share has helped the development of young players Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson. All had breakout performances this postseason.

"It takes the right kind of group and the right kind of star player to be able to allow that type of team to grow into that," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "If you have a star player who's only thinking about scoring 35 points a game, then guys like Bam wouldn't grow into the role that he did. Jimmy and Goran have really allowed guys to grow as the season went on."

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

YouTube: Subscribe at https://www.youtube.com/c/ShandelRichardson2876/featured

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com