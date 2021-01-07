In Wake of Capitol Protests, Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Will Have Approach to Weekend Trip to Washington D.C.

The Miami Heat will play at the Washington Wizards Saturday, just days after the Capitol Hill protests

When the Miami Heat travel to face the Washington Wizards this weekend, center Bam Adebayo will not partake in any sightseeing.

After pro-Donald Trump protesters took over Capitol Hill Wednesday , Adebayo said he will avoid the outside world. The protests left one woman dead and drew criticism from around the world.

“I’m not leaving my room. I’m an African-American man. I have to live with that. I have to be cautious everywhere I go. You never know who’s going to be the deciding person to be like, ‘I’m going to ruin his life today.’ Or I’m going to take away something that he really loves. Being an African-American man in this world, you can tell there’s two Americas we’re living in. They don’t want us to be equal. We’re going to keep fighting that. I still wear my shirts. It’s not going to change. We’re just looking for change and equality. We’re not asking for anything else. We just want to be treated like people. They’re treating us like we’re nothing.”

Adebayo has been one of the Heat's most vocal players regarding speaking on social justice issues. For the past several months, he had ended every media interview by saying "Black Lives Matter, people."

Adebayo said he is comfortable speaking on these issues because of the support from the Heat organization.

“They support us," Adebayo said. "That’s the bottom line. We can’t have African-American players on this team and not support them. The thing I like about the HEAT, we’re so diverse. We want better for one another. The whole organization just wants better for the African Americans in this world. We just want to be treated equal. We’re not asking for a lot. We’re not asking for revenge. We’re just asking to be treated fair, that’s all. Today showed that we’re not being treated fair. There is no friendly escort out.”

