Miami Heat Offer Maximum Contract Extension to Bam Adebayo

Shandel Richardson

The Miami Heat have made their commitment to center Bam Adebayo. 

On Tuesday, the team announced it has offered a five-year maximum contract extension to Adebayo, one of the league’s most improved players. 

Last year Adebayo averaged career highs in points, rebounds and assists, helping the Heat advance to the NBA Finals. They lost 4-2 to the Los Angeles Lakers. 

Adebayo, who is entering his fourth season, was generally considered the Heat’s best player behind forward Jimmy Butler. 

 “From a practical standpoint, regardless of what the numbers are, we know what our priorities are,” Heat team president Pat Riley said recently of the offseason free agency plans. “It is to take care of the players that we have that we have to make a decision on almost immediately with our young guys. We know we have a decision to make, Bam has a decision to make and we do with him."

The move means it will be a bit more difficult to acquire Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo during free agency next summer. By extending Adebayo, the Heat would have less salary cap space to chase any of the free agents in the coveted class that also includes Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, Paul George (Clippers) and Indians Pacers guard Victor Oladipo among others.

The Heat have until Dec. 21 to reach an agreement.

