Miami Heat Playing Waiting Game With Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo Injuries

Shandel Richardson

The Miami Have faced little adversity throughout their unexpected run to the NBA Finals.

That all changed during Wednesday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1. Two of their key players, Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo, sustained injuries and their status the remainder of the series is in question.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said the training staff will evaluate both Thursday.

"I don't know right now," Spoelstra said.

Dragic left the game midway through the second quarter with a foot injury. According to ESPN, he sustained a plantar tear in his left foot. Adebayo exited in the third quarter because of shoulder pain.

"I know he's as tough as anybody and it's the Finals," Spoelstra said on the possiblity of Dragic returning. "I don't have an update where his foot is right now."

Spoelstra said he is unsure if Adebayo's issue is lingering. He injured his shoulder against the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Dragic and Adebayo have been important cogs during the playoffs. Dragic is the team's second-leading postseason scorer and Adebayo the top rebounder.

Still, Spoelstra was more concerned about the team's poor play than the injuries.

"Regardless, the Lakers set the tenor, the tone, the force, the physicality for the majority of the game and they just took control and we weren't able to get it back," Spoelstra said.

