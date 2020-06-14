Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo part of group seeking insurance policies before season restarts

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is reportedly part of a group of young superstars who seeking league-financed insurance policies before the restart of the NBA season.

An ESPN report listed Adebayo along with De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings), Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers), Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz) and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) among those inquiring about protection against career-threatening injuries. All of the players are from the 2017 draft class, which means they are up for rookie extension contracts in October.

The league is expected to resume play July 30 in Orlando after being placed on hold March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The push makes sense because all of the players are on the cusp of becoming superstars, especially Adebayo.

He is in the middle of a breakout season. Adebayo, who has played in every game this season, is averaging career highs in points (16.2), rebounds (10.5) and (5.1) assists. In February, he participated in his first NBA All-Star Game and won the Skills Competition in Chicago. Fox was averaging 20.4 points, 6.8 assists and 4.0 rebounds while Tatum is coming off his first All-Star appearance. Mitchell and Kuzma are also rising the player ranks.

The developments are occurring at a time when it appeared the league was closing in on a reboot. It all changed after a recent video call between about 80 of the league's top players. Many voiced their concerns about coronavirus and returning after such a long layoff.

