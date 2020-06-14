InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo part of group seeking insurance policies before season restarts

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is reportedly part of a group of young superstars who seeking league-financed insurance policies before the restart of the NBA season.

An ESPN report listed Adebayo along with De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings), Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers), Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz) and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) among those inquiring about protection against career-threatening injuries. All of the players are from the 2017 draft class, which means they are up for rookie extension contracts in October.

The league is expected to resume play July 30 in Orlando after being placed on hold March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The push makes sense because all of the players are on the cusp of becoming superstars, especially Adebayo. 

He is in the middle of a breakout season. Adebayo, who has played in every game this season, is averaging career highs in points (16.2), rebounds (10.5) and (5.1) assists. In February, he participated in his first NBA All-Star Game and won the Skills Competition in Chicago. Fox was averaging 20.4 points, 6.8 assists and 4.0 rebounds while Tatum is coming off his first All-Star appearance. Mitchell and Kuzma are also rising the player ranks. 

The developments are occurring at a time when it appeared the league was closing in on a reboot. It all changed after a recent video call between about 80 of the league's top players. Many voiced their concerns about coronavirus and returning after such a long layoff. 

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dwyane Wade and LeBron James show support for Dave Chappelle

Dwyane Wade and LeBron James among the athletes to applaud comedian Dave Chappelle for his recent special that centered on social injustice issues

Shandel Richardson

Heat G League prospect Gabe Vincent earns Most Improved Award

Gabe Vincent developing into Miami Heat's latest two-way contract wonder

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem joins LeBron James in group fighting voter suppression

Miami Heat captain Udonis Haslem is among several black athletes in More Than A Vote movement

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro among rookies to watch the remainder of season

The play of Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro could determine how far the Miami Heat advance in the postseason

Shandel Richardson

Season reboot will mark the first time Miami Heat have been fully healthy since February

With center Meyers Leonard recovered from a midseason foot injury, the Miami Heat are finally at full strength

Shandel Richardson

The Dwyane Wade-Udonis Haslem bond among strongest in NBA history

Dwyane Wade shows his appreciation for Udonis Haslem on 40th birthday

Shandel Richardson

Could Udonis Haslem ever work his way into the Miami Heat Mount Rushmore conversation?

With his basketball and work in the community, Udonis Haslem has become one of the strongest figures in South Florida professional sports

Shandel Richardson

Heat's Tyler Herro makes appearance at Black Lives Matter protest

Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro attended at social injustice rally over the weekend

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra speaks out against social injustice

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says now is not the time to be silent on social injustice issues

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra embraces for `new normal'

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra spoke with the media for the first time since the NBA announced plans to resume the season

Shandel Richardson