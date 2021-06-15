Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler Make All-Defensive Second-Team

The Heat's top two players are honored for their defense by the league

After a disappointing first-round exit in the NBA playoffs, the Miami Heat at least received some positive news Monday.

The league announced forward Jimmy Butler and center Bam Adebayo were named the second-team All-Defensive Team. It marked the second straight year Adebayo has made the list while Butler is honored for the fifth time in his career.

Butler and Adebayo were key cogs in the Heat earning the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. They were swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round, a year after advancing to the NBA Finals.

In the past, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has gushed about Adebayo's ability to guard multiple positions. Earlier this season, Spoelstra made a case for Adebayo as Defensive Player of the Year. Butler has been one of the league's top two-way players for most of his career. He led the NBA in steals this past season.

The first-team was comprised of Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Gobert has been the Defensive Player of the Year three of the last four seasons. Alonzo Mourning and LeBron James are the only Heat players to ever make First-Team All-Defensive.

Butler and Adebayo joined P.J. Brown, Bruce Bowen, Dwyane Wade, James, Hassan Whiteside as the franchise's only second-team selections.

