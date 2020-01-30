InsideTheHeat
Miami Heat Starters Jimmy Butler And Bam Adebayo Selected As NBA All-Star Game Reserves

Shandel Richardson

The Miami Heat will have at least two representatives at next month's NBA All-Star Game in Chicago.

On Thursday, guard Jimmy Butler and center Bam Adebayo were chosen as reserves. It will be the fifth time Butler has been selected while Adebayo is making his first appearance.

It was widely speculated Butler would make it because of his impact in his first season with the Heat. After missing the playoffs last season, they are 32-15 and the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra thought it was a sham Butler wasn't chosen as a starter. Butler is averaging 20.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists since being traded from Philadelphia last July.

"These are such antiquated labels," Spoelstra said recently. "It's a joke that he's not [a starter]."

The Heat made an effort to make sure Adebayo would be recognized. After making him a top priority in the offseason, he has lived up to all expectations. Last summer, the Heat were interested in trading for Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook but talks ended when they refused to include Adebayo in deals. Adebayo is averaging 16 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists and has recorded three triple-doubles this season.

"Your play should be speak louder than anything else," Spoelstra said. "I just feel in my heart that Bam's play has spoken loud enough to be an All-Star."

The Heat figured all along Adebayo would earn the honor. He becomes the franchise's youngest All-Star.

“He will be [an All-Star]," Butler said earlier this week. “No doubt.”

