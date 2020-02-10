InsideTheHeat
Heat's Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler named USA Olympic finalists

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo will have another opportunity to represent his country.

On Monday, Adebayo and teammate Jimmy Butler were named among 44 finalists for a spot on the USA Olympic team. The 12 team members will be announced in June, ahead of the games in Tokyo.

"All of the finalists are exceptionally gifted athletes who offer us amazing versatility and depth," said Jerry Colangelo, managing director of the USA men's team. "The group of finalists features a range of players from those who are very experienced and accomplished in international basketball to players who will be future international stars."

Adebayo was invited last summer to participate in the USA Basketball tryouts in Las Vegas but failed to make the cut. He has since established himself as one of the top rising players in the league. In just his third season, he is averaging 16 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists on 58 percent shooting. This weekend, he will play in his first NBA All-Star game after being chosen as a reserve. He will also compete in the Skills Challenge.

Butler, who was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers last offseason, has led the Heat to the fourth-best record in the Eastern Conference. He is averaging 20.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists. He will play in his fifth All-Star game.

Butler won a gold medal in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, Anthony Davis (Lakers), James Harden (Houston Rockets), Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers), Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors) and Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) are among the players up for consideration.

