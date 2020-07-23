Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo and Kendrick Nunn out of quarantine after dealing with COVID-19

The Miami Heat are officially back at full strength.

A team spokesperson confirmed center Bam Adebayo and Kendrick Nunn are both out of quarantine. They missed the first two weeks of the NBA restart in Orlando because of COVID-19.

Adebayo and Nunn missed the Heat's first scrimmage Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings. Teammates expect them to quickly get acclimated after the layoff. Both players will likely participate in Friday's practice ahead of the Heat's next scrimmage in the bubble. They play against the Utah Jazz Saturday.

"They'll be all right," forward Jimmy Butler said. "You get in there and you just hoop for a little bit. You get a rhythm, play in a couple scrimmages and be ready to go. I know they're going to be in shape because they've been doing what they're supposed to be doing. But we really do need these guys and these guys back ASAP."

Adebayo, in just his third season, is in the middle of a breakout year. He is averaging career highs in points, rebounds and assists and played in his first NBA All-Star game in February. Nunn, who went undrafted in 2018, has been a starter since the season-opener last October. He is expected to be selected to the All-Rookie Team once postseason awards are announced.

"They're a key piece," Butler said. "They're very, very important to what we want to accomplish this year and probably for many more years moving forward. More than basketball, we just want our brothers back."

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich