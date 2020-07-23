InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo and Kendrick Nunn out of quarantine after dealing with COVID-19

Shandel Richardson

The Miami Heat are officially back at full strength.

A team spokesperson confirmed center Bam Adebayo and Kendrick Nunn are both out of quarantine. They missed the first two weeks of the NBA restart in Orlando because of COVID-19.

Adebayo and Nunn missed the Heat's first scrimmage Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings. Teammates expect them to quickly get acclimated after the layoff. Both players will likely participate in Friday's practice ahead of the Heat's next scrimmage in the bubble. They play against the Utah Jazz Saturday. 

"They'll be all right," forward Jimmy Butler said. "You get in there and you just hoop for a little bit. You get a rhythm, play in a couple scrimmages and be ready to go. I know they're going to be in shape because they've been doing what they're supposed to be doing. But we really do need these guys and these guys back ASAP."

Adebayo, in just his third season, is in the middle of a breakout year. He is averaging career highs in points, rebounds and assists and played in his first NBA All-Star game in February. Nunn, who went undrafted in 2018, has been a starter since the season-opener last October. He is expected to be selected to the All-Rookie Team once postseason awards are announced.

"They're a key piece," Butler said. "They're very, very important to what we want to accomplish this year and probably for many more years moving forward. More than basketball, we just want our brothers back."

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI 

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Heat's Jimmy Butler displays singing talents in latest Michelob ad

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler featured in Michelob Ultra commercial

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat awaiting the return of Bam Adebayo and Kendrick Nunn

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler speaks on the importance of center Bam Adebayo and guard Kendrick Nunn returning to the lineup

Shandel Richardson

No rust for Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson in return to court

Duncan Robinson scored 18 points, including five 3-pointers, in the Miami Heat's 104-98 scrimmage victory against the Sacramento Kings

Shandel Richardson

Video: An inside look at the Miami Heat's practice in Orlando

Miami Heat hold final practice before Wednesday's scrimmage opener against the Sacramento Kings

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Video: Duncan Robinson on Bam Adebayo and Kendrick Nunn getting acclimated

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo and guard Kendrick Nunn rejoin the team at the NBA bubble in Orlando

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat set to play their first scrimmage of the NBA restart

With Kendrick Nunn and Bam Adebayo returning, the Miami Heat ready for Wednesday's scrimmage against the Sacramento Kings

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Heat coach Erik Spoelstra keeping the mood light during practices

The practice court has been the Miami Heat's escape from the COVID-19 pandemic

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson now in mentor role after breakout season

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson has been a mentor to G League prospect Gabe Vincent during NBA restart

Shandel Richardson

Wins have allowed Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler to overlook shooting struggles

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is shooting just 24 percent from the 3-point line

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat top reserve Goran Dragic `ready to roll'

Even at 34, Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic going full speed during NBA restart

Shandel Richardson