Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Delivers Ultimate Gift to Mother

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has always appreciated how his mother, Marilyn Blount, looked after him.

Adebayo recently returned the favor by purchasing Blount a home. The gift came just weeks after Adebayo signed a five-year contract extension that is worth at least $160 million.

"My whole takeaway was seeing a 56-year-old lady that went through struggle and it finally pays off," Adebayo said. “That's just a token of my appreciation."

Adebayo has repeatedly spoken about his struggles growing up. He lived in a single-parent home in North Carolina. Last month Adebayo used social-media to explain just how far he has come while giving props to his mom.

“The green trailer that made me who I am,” Adebayo tweeted. “The sleepless nights, the nights I slept great, through the pain and struggle as well as through all the great times we had. THANK YOU.”

Adebayo earned the huge deal after completing the best season of his career. While helping the Heat advance to the NBA Finals, he averaged career highs in points, rebounds and assists and was a first-time All-Star.

"Bam is an incredible human being,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “He really is. And their relationship is so special. He's making us all look bad."

The Heat, who completed their second day of training camp, open the preseason next Monday against the New Orleans Pelicans. 

