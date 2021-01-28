Bam Adebayo and Precious Achiuwa Tandem Still a Work in Progress for Miami Heat

With so many injuries, the Miami Heat were able to get a look at Bam Adebayo and Precious Achiuwa playing alongside each other

The Miami Heat got a look at their potential frontcourt of the future in Wednesday's loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Because of injuries and illnesses, center Bam Adebayo and forward Precious Achiuwa spent the most time on the court together this season. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra wouldn't say if the lineup could be used again, but hinted anything is possible at this stage.

“I will have a look, but we have to do whatever we think is necessary at this point," Spoelstra said. "We are down some guys. They were going on a run in that point in the second quarter regardless of who we had out there”

Adebayo finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists while Achiuwa had 10 points, six rebounds and three assists. The Heat are hoping Achiuwa, the first-round draft pick in 2020, can have a similar developmental path as Adebayo. Last year Adebayo was a first-time NBA All-Star and will likely be selected again when the rosters are announced in February.

Adebayo said he has been impressed with Achiuwa thus far. They are still learning each other's tendencies.

“The only challenge is who’s trying to get to the screen first," Adebayo said. "Once you play alongside each other enough, you start to figure it out. I was happy to get out there with the young fella. He’s one of those guys man, he reminds me so much of myself when I was a rookie. He wants to get out there and learn and do everything right. I can vouch for a dude like that. I feel like he’s going to be a great player in this league. He’s got the work ethic for it. I’m proud of the kid. He always impresses me. Kudos to him.”

