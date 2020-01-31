Miami Heat Center Bam Adebayo Ready For NBA All-Star Experience

Last year Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo made his first appearance at NBA All-Star Weekend so he could cheer on teammate Dwyane Wade.

This time, Adebayo will be among the main attractions. On Thursday, he was selected as a reserve and looking forward to his first experience at the event.

"I got to see it from afar last year when I got to see D-Wade in the All-Star game," Adebayo said after Friday's practice. "Just being in it, you connect different. It's different because everybody is not out there with their whole team. Everybody is on one team. We're just going out there and having fun and giving the fans a show."

Adebayo, who will also compete in the Skills Challenge, is averaging 16 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists and has recorded three triple-doubles this season entering Saturday's game at the Orlando Magic. The Heat made him one of their featured players after trading center Hassan Whiteside to the Portland Trail Blazers in the offseason.

"Pretty cool, first-time All-Star," Adebayo said. "To represent my organization and my family and, most importantly, me. That's because of my teammates, because of this organization and the work that we put in. It's all paying off for me. My teammates are unbelievable. I give the credit to all of them."

Adebayo has steadily improved in each of his three seasons. After experiencing the lumps of an NBA rookie in his first season, last year he played in all 82 games. Now, he is considered one of the league's top centers.

"It was a great moment because I've never experienced being an All-Star before," Adebayo said. "I feel like Mom was the happiest in the room. I feel like that's a mother's love. I'm happy for this opportunity."