Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro Added to Miami Heat Injury Report

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo and guard Tyler Herro will not play in Monday's game against the Houston Rockets.

Adebayo, who hit the winning basket in Sunday's victory against the Brooklyn Nets is sidelined with a knee issue. Herro is dealing with foot soreness. Forwards Jimmy Butler (ankle) and Andre Iguodala (hip) and guard Goran Dragic (knee/back) are questionable while guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is probable.

The Heat are also without guard Victor Oladipo (knee).

The injuries come while the Heat are in the middle of a stretch of eight games in 12 days. After losing three straight to end a four-game road trip, the Heat got back in the winning column with a win at home against the Brooklyn Nets. Adebayo hit a baseline jumper as time expired to lift the Heat past the Nets, who are considered the favorite in the Eastern Conference.

Without Adebayo, backup Dewayne Dedmon could see more action. He had 10 points and 10 rebounds in 15 minutes against the Nets.

He’s been doing a lot of work, condition work, drill work, to try to fast track this," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of Dedmon. “You could see, though, that his fitness level is high,” Spoelstra continued. “It’s just a matter of getting those basketball competitive reps. But he’s big. He’s a great communicator out there. And he has experience. So you can see where he could help.”

Vincent and Kendrick Nunn should pick up the playing time in place of Herro, who has struggled the past few games.

