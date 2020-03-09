Bam Adebayo finishes with another double-double in Heat's 100-89 victory against the Wizards

Without their leading scorer, the Miami Heat turned to their other NBA All-Star in the fourth quarter Sunday against the Washington Wizards.

Center Bam Adebayo carried the Heat to a 100-89 victory despite Jimmy Butler sidelined late with a foot injury and guard Goran Dragic in foul trouble. Adebayo finished with 27 points and 14 rebounds, helping the Heat to their first road victory in nearly a month.

"I'm just an additional quarterback on the floor," Adebayo said. "We were making plays. We were missing shots earlier and started making shots late in the game. We pulled this one out. This was a gritty win. I feel like this is one of the most gritty wins we've had this season."

The Heat were down eight with 10 minutes left when Adebayo took over. He had 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the fourth quarter.

"We were playing through our All-Star," forward Duncan Robinson said. "He was incredible. He willed us to a victory. Certainly happy to have him on our team. You just saw his versatility just in those last six, seven minutes alone."

The Heat had lost four straight road games. They improved to 14-19 away from home.

"We just had to do things on the defensive end and that's what we've been talking about for a long time on the road," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "... You can still control your defensive effort and we were able to do that in the second half."

