InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Heat's Bam Adebayo wins Skills Challenge

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo can already call himself a champion.

Making his first NBA All-Star Weekend appearance, Adebayo won the Skills Challenge Saturday at United Center in Chicago. He defeated Indiana Pacers All-Star Domantas Sabonis in the final. Afterward, Adebayo raised the trophy at midcourt in front of the crowd.

"I just want to say something," Adebayo said. "I read a tweet that I was last to win in Vegas. So whoever bet, I hope you got your money. I hope you go buy yourself a Ruth's Chris, Cheesecake Factory, something in that fashion."  

Adebayo is the first Heat player to win the award since Dwyane Wade captured consecutive championships in 2006 and 2007. It was the perfect start for the Heat, one of the more well-represented franchises at All-Star Weekend. He was one of five players participating in events. Forward Duncan Robinson was chosen to compete in the 3-point contest and forward Derrick Jones Jr. was selected for the dunk contest. On Friday, rookie guard Kendrick Nunn scored 16 points in the Rising Stars Challenge. He was supposed to be joined by teammate Tyler Herro, who was a late scratch because of an ankle injury.

Adebayo and guard Jimmy Butler will also compete in Sunday's All-Star game. It is the first appearance for Adebayo while Butler is playing in his fifth.

 "I know it's All-Star Weekend and we're all having fun, but it's competition at the end of the day," Adebayo said. "I came out and won this one, and it's just another accolade to me."  

In just his third season, Adebayo is in the middle of a breakout year. He is averaging 15.8 points, 10.4 rebound and 4.9 assists. Butler called Adebayo the reason the Heat are No. 4 team in the Eastern Conference.

"I legit believe Bam is the reason that we're winning," Butler said Saturday morning. I legit believe that. He switches one through five. He passes the ball. He scores the ball. He blocks shots. He's what every team wants to have."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo on the team's progression this season

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo will compete in the Skills Challenge Saturday night during NBA All-Star Weekend

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Even in retirement, former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade remains in All-Star crowd

Retired Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade will be a judge in dunk contest Saturday night during All-Star Weekend

Shandel Richardson

by

Harvey Fialkov

Kendrick Nunn appreciative of first All-Star experience

Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn will compete in Rising Stars Challenge

Shandel Richardson

by

Harvey Fialkov

Heat rookie Tyler Herro recalls day `Tyler Tuesday' was created

Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro explains the day teammate Jimmy Butler started `Tyler Tuesday'

Shandel Richardson

by

Harvey Fialkov

Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. on what expects during Saturday's dunk contest

Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. will participate in Saturday night's dunk contest at NBA All-Star Weekend

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

Heat forward Duncan Robinson bows out in the first round of 3-point contest

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield wins the 3-point competition

Shandel Richardson

NBA All-Star Break arrives at the ideal time for Miami Heat

Miami Heat enter All-Star Break having lost four of five games

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Three-point competition puts Heat's Duncan Robinson in the spotlight

After going undrafted, Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson will compete in Saturday's NBA 3-point contest during All-Star Weekend

Shandel Richardson

by

Harvey Fialkov

Did Jimmy Butler win NBA All-Star Media Day?

Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler says all the right things on the eve of the NBA All-Star Game

Shandel Richardson

Former Heat standout Chris Bosh not chosen as a finalist for Hall of Fame

Former Miami Heat All-Star Chris Bosh not among the finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Shandel Richardson

by

RudyRC1914