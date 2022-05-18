Skip to main content

Miami Heat Are A League-Best 15-6 Since Jimmy Butler-Udonis Haslem Incident

Heat have regrouped after players got into near-scuffle during timeout

One of the biggest stories regarding the Miami Heat during the regular season was the clash between veteran Udonis Haslem and star Jimmy Butler. 

The argument took place during a 118-104 loss to the Golden State Warriors, who were missing Draymond Green, Steph Curry, and Klay Thompson. The loss was the second in a four-game losing streak, giving people a lot of doubts about Miami going forward.

Since, the Heat have proved their doubters wrong by going a league-best 15-6. During the playoffs, they eliminated the Atlanta Hawks in five games and the Philadelphia 76ers in six. They are undefeated at home in the postseason.

Haslem addressed the flaring emotions in an interview with journalist Cari Champion.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“I mean, it was just a situation,” Haslem said. “It’s an up and down last couple games, a lot of frustration, a lot of tension. We just trying to get the solution on how to win. I just wanted all of us to be on the same page, and as the captain, as a leader, it was just a situation where it could’ve gone either way. I could’ve been a little more coolheaded, Jimmy could have been a little more coolheaded. But I don’t think either one of us regret that situation because you look at the basketball we’re playing now.”

Butler has been the fuel for the Heat, averaging 29.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists in the postseason. Haslem and Butler put their altercation in the rearview and have the team three wins from another trip to the NBA Finals. 

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics

bam sleeves
News

Watch Bam Adebayo Laugh At Tyler Herro's Postgame Outfit

By Shandel Richardson42 minutes ago
jimmy after game 1
News

Jimmy Butler: `I Don't Do This To Score 40 Points'

By Shandel Richardson1 hour ago
USATSI_18291967_168389536_lowres
News

The Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Victory In Game 1 Against Celtics

By Cory Nelson1 hour ago
USATSI_18290739_168389536_lowres
News

The Miami Heat Use Big Third Quarter To Take Game 1 Against the Celtics

By Shandel Richardson10 hours ago
USATSI_18255907_168389536_lowres
News

Stephen A. Smith Says Jimmy Butler Has More to Prove than Jayson Tatum

By Jayden Armant21 hours ago
USATSI_18285944_168389536_lowres
News

Are The Miami Heat Being Disrespected? Jay Williams Thinks So

By Cory Nelson22 hours ago
USATSI_17992775_168389536_lowres
News

Vitals, Game Time, How To Watch, Betting Odds And Game 1 Prediction For Boston Celtics at Miami Heat

By Shandel RichardsonMay 17, 2022
USATSI_18231731_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Sidelined For Game 1 Against Celtics

By Shandel RichardsonMay 17, 2022