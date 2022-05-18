Miami Heat Are A League-Best 15-6 Since Jimmy Butler-Udonis Haslem Incident

One of the biggest stories regarding the Miami Heat during the regular season was the clash between veteran Udonis Haslem and star Jimmy Butler.

The argument took place during a 118-104 loss to the Golden State Warriors, who were missing Draymond Green, Steph Curry, and Klay Thompson. The loss was the second in a four-game losing streak, giving people a lot of doubts about Miami going forward.

Since, the Heat have proved their doubters wrong by going a league-best 15-6. During the playoffs, they eliminated the Atlanta Hawks in five games and the Philadelphia 76ers in six. They are undefeated at home in the postseason.

Haslem addressed the flaring emotions in an interview with journalist Cari Champion.

“I mean, it was just a situation,” Haslem said. “It’s an up and down last couple games, a lot of frustration, a lot of tension. We just trying to get the solution on how to win. I just wanted all of us to be on the same page, and as the captain, as a leader, it was just a situation where it could’ve gone either way. I could’ve been a little more coolheaded, Jimmy could have been a little more coolheaded. But I don’t think either one of us regret that situation because you look at the basketball we’re playing now.”

Butler has been the fuel for the Heat, averaging 29.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists in the postseason. Haslem and Butler put their altercation in the rearview and have the team three wins from another trip to the NBA Finals.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.