On this day in Miami Heat history: In 2010, Dwyane Wade realized he needed help

Shandel Richardson

It was one of the few times Dwyane Wade asked for assistance.

For so many years, Wade was able to carry the load. He was always there for the rescue.

And then one day, he realized he wasn't enough.

The Miami Heat had just suffered a season-ending loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 5 in the first round of the 2010 Eastern Conference playoffs. After scoring 31 points and handing out 10 assists, Wade hinted the Heat would need help if they were to again compete for an NBA championship. They were too undermanned to face the likes of the Celtics, who were led by All-Stars Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen. 

The offseason included an impressive crop of free agents that included Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh.

"I can't predict the future," Wade told reporters at the time. "It's going to be a very important summer. It's going to be a busy summer. But right now I've still got to get this out of my system first. I'm a good sportsman, but I don't take losing well."

The moment marked the beginning of the Heat's pursuit of James and Bosh. After two months of speculation, both players decided to join Wade in Miami. The rest is history.

Behind a core known as the Big Three, the Heat captured two championships in four straight NBA Finals appearances. It all began with Wade letting it be known he couldn't do it alone.

