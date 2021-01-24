Miami Heat Fall to Brooklyn Nets Despite Bam Adebayo's 41 points

Every member of the Miami Heat organization has repeatedly talked about the talent of center Bam Adebayo.

On Saturday, he proved his worth but it wasn't enough to offset the Heat's shorthanded team. Adebayo scored a career-high points in a 128-124 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Heat were playing without Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Avery Bradley and Meyers Leonard but Adebayo did his best to combat facing a loaded Nets team that features Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving.

Adebayo, who is coming off his first NBA All-Star Appearance and in his fourth season, made 14 of 20 from the field and 12 of 14 free throws. The Heat trailed by many as 18 in the first half before Adebayo led a late rally.

