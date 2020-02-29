InsideTheHeat
Brooklyn Nets At Miami Heat Preview

Shandel Richardson

The Heat are coming off a 126-118 victory against the Dallas Mavericks Friday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Guard Jimmy Butler had a team-high 26 points. The Heat also snapped a two-game losing streak ... This is the third meeting between the teams. Behind Spencer Dinwiddie's 26 points, the Nets won 117-113 Jan. 10 in Brooklyn ... The Heat are just 3-7 in their last 10 games, losing to the Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves during the stretch. The Heat were on a 58-win pace at midseason but are 8-10 in the last 18 games ... Forward Kelly Olynyk, who is settling into a role as a reserve, has been a bright spot during the recent struggles. He had 13 points, nine assists and seven rebounds against the Mavericks. Olynyk has scored double-figures in three of the last four games after falling out of the rotation ... Forward Meyers Leonard Leonard (ankle), guard Tyler Herro (foot) and forward Kyle Alexander (knee) are out ... The Nets fell 141-118 to the Hawks Friday night. They are 2-5 in the second games of back-to-backs ... The Nets (26-32) hold the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are a half game behind the Orlando Magic and five games ahead of No. 9 Washington ... Guard Kyrie Irving (shoulder) and Kevin Durant (Achilles) are out for the season.

Game time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: Fox Sports Florida

Line: Miami -7

