Miami Heat Seeing "Progress" Despite Recent Struggles

The Miami Heat fell 98-85 to the Brooklyn Nets and have lost six of eight games

The Miami Heat have now six of their last eight games.

Monday's 98-85 loss to the Brooklyn Nets was the third straight after an encouraging two-game winning streak.

Still, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says it's too early to get discouraged.

“I’m seeing some progress,” coach Erik Spoelstra said. “That’s the discipline right now, this season, is to focus on our team, the process, and not the result right now. Everybody is disappointed about the overall record, but you see improvement.”

The Heat were once again shorthanded against the Nets, playing without Jimmy Butler and Avery Bradley. Both are still recovering from bouts with COVID-19. In their absence, the Heat were led by 26 points and 10 rebounds from center Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic's 21 points.

At 6-10, the Heat have yet to resemble the form of the team that advanced to the NBA Finals last season. The idea is things will mesh once they reach full strength. Bradley could rejoin the team early as Wednesday's home game against the Denver Nuggets and Butler isn't too far behind.

“I told the team, like they’re a bunch of Navy SEALs,” Spoelstra said, “You just drop them in the city, regardless of what the circumstances, our guys will go out there and do a job. But the most important thing is I’m seeing our team get better.”

