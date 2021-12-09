Miami Heat's Caleb Martin Growing More Comfortable

Forward Caleb Martin could become the Miami Heat's next solid developmental project.

Martin scored a career-high 28 points in the Heat's victory against the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday at FTX Arena. He shot 9 of 12 from the field and also had eight rebounds and three assists.

:Caleb is just a great competitor," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "As a head coach, I just really enjoy watching him work every day. The guys love playing with him. He inspires everybody with his crazy efforts and competitiveness. He’s our kind of guy. He really impacted this game.”

Martin, who is on a two-way contract, is hoping to become the next Duncan Robinson or Derrick Jones Jr. They both were developmental players before earning spots in the rotation.

“I’m just starting to realize everything and starting to put everything together. I’m just starting to figure it out. It makes it a lot easier. A lot of it is just confidence. It feels really good.”

Martin helped fill void left by absences of starters Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, who are both out with injuries.

“I knew coming into the game I was going to have a lot of opportunities to catch-and-shoot," Martin said. "I came in with confidence to catch-and-shoot. The more you hesitate, the harder the game is. I feel like the game is slowing down for me because I’m starting to make quick decisions.”

Martin said he is gaining more confidence.

