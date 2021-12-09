Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Miami Heat's Caleb Martin Growing More Comfortable
    Publish date:

    Miami Heat's Caleb Martin Growing More Comfortable

    Miami  Heat newcomer scores a career-high 28 points in win against Milwaukee Bucks
    Author:

    Miami  Heat newcomer scores a career-high 28 points in win against Milwaukee Bucks

    Forward Caleb Martin could become the Miami Heat's next solid developmental project. 

    Martin scored a career-high 28 points in the Heat's victory against the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday at FTX Arena. He shot 9 of 12 from the field and also had eight rebounds and three assists. 

    :Caleb is just a great competitor," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "As a head coach, I just really enjoy watching him work every day. The guys love playing with him. He inspires everybody with his crazy efforts and competitiveness. He’s our kind of guy. He really impacted this game.”

    Martin, who is on a two-way contract, is hoping to become the next Duncan Robinson or Derrick Jones Jr. They both were developmental players before earning spots in the rotation. 

    “I’m just starting to realize everything and starting to put everything together. I’m just starting to figure it out. It makes it a lot easier. A lot of it is just confidence. It feels really good.”

    Martin helped fill void left by absences of starters Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, who are both out with injuries. 

    Read More

    “I knew coming into the game I was going to have a lot of opportunities to catch-and-shoot," Martin said. "I came in with confidence to catch-and-shoot. The more you hesitate, the harder the game is. I feel like the game is slowing down for me because I’m starting to make quick decisions.” 

    Martin said he is gaining more confidence. 

    “I’m just starting to realize everything and starting to put everything together. I’m just starting to figure it out. It makes it a lot easier. A lot of it is just confidence. It feels really good.”

    TWITTER: @ShandelRich

    Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

    Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

    For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

    USATSI_17323075_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat's Caleb Martin Growing More Comfortable

    22 seconds ago
    USATSI_17323343_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat's Supporting Cast Delivers in Victory Against Milwaukee Bucks

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17283978_168389536_lowres
    News

    Tyler Herro Named SI's Best Dressed Athlete

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17308865_168389536_lowres
    News

    Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat Preview

    Dec 8, 2021
    USATSI_17246865_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Ruled Out Against Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday

    Dec 7, 2021
    USATSI_17225878_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Puts Recent Struggles on Himself

    Dec 7, 2021
    USATSI_17308553_168389536_lowres
    News

    Short-handed Miami Heat Hoping to `Figure It Out' During the Next Few Weeks

    Dec 7, 2021
    USATSI_17307158_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat Still Having Issues Playing Without Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo

    Dec 7, 2021