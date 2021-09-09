Former Miami Heat Player Chris Bosh's Upcoming Hall of Fame Induction Conjures Big Three Memories

Bosh tweets about his days as a photo-bomber during his days with the Heat

With former Miami Heat player Chris Bosh set to get inducted in the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame, he recently took to social media to think back to his fun days during the Big Three Era.

Bosh posted on his personal Twitter account a video montage of his best moments during post-game interviews.

Bosh earned a reputation of keeping things light during what was a highly-scrutinized four-year period for the organization. The Heat were the most-talked about them while making four consecutive NBA Finals appearances, winning two titles.

Bosh, who spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Toronto Raptors, was an All-Star every year with the Heat. After LeBron James left to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014, Bosh was pegged as the No. 1 option. His career was ended prematurely once blood clots were discovered on his lungs. He left as an 11-time All-Star.

