Victor Oladipo Already Having An Impact With the Miami Heat

Victor Oladipo scores eight points in 30 minutes in the Miami Heat's victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers

Victor Oladipo never expected it to be a fast process.

When he was acquired by the Miami Heat at the trade deadline, he knew it would take time to get acclimated. After two games, Oladipo is already having an impact. He scored eight points in 30 minutes in the Heat's 115-101 victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers. It was the Heat's fourth straight victory.

“I am just trying to get adjusted," Oladipo said. "New experience and new environment. Everything is new. At the end of the day, I just have to keep playing. Everything else will take care of itself. The flow will come. The timing and everything will come. I just have to keep playing hard.”

Here's what the rest of the Heat are saying about Oladipo's impact:

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: “You can see how much he adds to what we do already. Defensively, he fits right in. That is probably the quickest adjustment. Offensively, just his speed and quickness with the ball and without the ball. It adds a different element for our basketball team. It is really going to help”

Center Bam Adebayo: “He is one of those guys that you can switch and do multiple things with. At the end of the day, it helps us. As everybody knows, his offense is electric. We are just trying to get his legs under him and try and fill out his game. On the defensive end, he can do a lot of things that myself, Jimmy and Trevor Ariza can do. It works for us.”

The Heat return to action Tuesday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

