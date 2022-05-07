Skip to main content

Danny Green Once Again A Nemesis For The Miami Heat

Green had a big game against the Heat in Game 3

The Philadelphia 76ers bounced back against the Miami Heat to make the series 2-1. The team improved with the return of Joel Embiid, but also because of the performance by Danny Green, who led the team in scoring in the 99-79 win.

As one of the Sixers’ more efficient three-point shooters, Green was tasked to hit his shots throughout the playoffs. However, he struggled through the first two matchups against the Heat. Green went 3-16 from the field and 2-14 from beyond the arc. He combined for just eight points in those two games.

Green was criticized for his Game 2 performance against the Miami Heat. According to StatMuse, the Sixers were -18 when he was on the floor.

Green must have heard the criticism, as he responded with 21 points while shooting 7 of 9 from 3-point range.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Playing against the Heat is familiar to Green, who played against Miami in the 2013 and 2014 Finals as a member of the San Antonio Spurs. In 2013, he would have made a strong push for the Finals MVP had the Spurs won the series. Green averaged 14 points in the seven games, shooting 45.4 percent from the field. The Spurs came up short, but won the next Finals appearance, where Green secured his first championship ring. While Green was not as dominant as the first series, he still shot 50.4 percent from the field while averaging 9.2 points.

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

kyle lowry
News

Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Struggles In Return To Lineup

By Shandel Richardson10 hours ago
USATSI_18218715_168389536_lowres
News

Joel Embiid Returns To Lead Sixers Past Miami Heat In Game 3

By Shandel Richardson13 hours ago
USATSI_18192628_168389536_lowres
News

Have the Heat Put Sixers Coach Doc Rivers on the Hot Seat?

By Jayden ArmantMay 6, 2022
USATSI_18106785_168389536_lowres
News

Duncan Robinson Being Sidelined Shows the Depth of the Miami Heat

By Jayden ArmantMay 6, 2022
USATSI_18204833_168389536_lowres
News

Website Finds An Interesting Discovery On Tyler Herro

By Shandel RichardsonMay 6, 2022
USATSI_18205441_168389536_lowres
News

Vitals, Game Time, How To Watch, Betting Odds And Game 3 Prediction For Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat

By Shandel RichardsonMay 6, 2022
oladipo after game 2
News

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo `Getting Back To Himself'

By Shandel RichardsonMay 5, 2022
USATSI_18170138_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Prepping For The Return Of Sixers Center Joel Embiid

By Shandel RichardsonMay 5, 2022