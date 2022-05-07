Danny Green Once Again A Nemesis For The Miami Heat

The Philadelphia 76ers bounced back against the Miami Heat to make the series 2-1. The team improved with the return of Joel Embiid, but also because of the performance by Danny Green, who led the team in scoring in the 99-79 win.

As one of the Sixers’ more efficient three-point shooters, Green was tasked to hit his shots throughout the playoffs. However, he struggled through the first two matchups against the Heat. Green went 3-16 from the field and 2-14 from beyond the arc. He combined for just eight points in those two games.

Green was criticized for his Game 2 performance against the Miami Heat. According to StatMuse, the Sixers were -18 when he was on the floor.

Green must have heard the criticism, as he responded with 21 points while shooting 7 of 9 from 3-point range.

Playing against the Heat is familiar to Green, who played against Miami in the 2013 and 2014 Finals as a member of the San Antonio Spurs. In 2013, he would have made a strong push for the Finals MVP had the Spurs won the series. Green averaged 14 points in the seven games, shooting 45.4 percent from the field. The Spurs came up short, but won the next Finals appearance, where Green secured his first championship ring. While Green was not as dominant as the first series, he still shot 50.4 percent from the field while averaging 9.2 points.