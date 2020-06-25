Derrick Jones Jr. becomes Miami Heat's first positive coronavirus case

Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. has reportedly tested positive for coronvarius.

The Miami Herald and South Florida Sun Sentinel cited anonymous sources that Jones was the team's first case. The NBA began testing players Tuesday as the league prepares to restart the season next month in Orlando.

Jones is among the growing list of players to test positive, including Buddy Hield of the Sacramento Kings, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was the league's first case March 11, prompting the suspension of the season.

The Heat are among the 22 teams who will travel to Orlando to conclude the remainder of the schedule. They are the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference and have clinched a berth in the postseason.

The league is taking strong precautionary measures once the league restarts. According to a memo sent from the league to teams, the players have to follow specific health and safety guidelines established by the CDC, public health officials and medical experts advising the NBA, NBPA and Disney. The guidelines also apply to NBA and team staffers, media members, ESPN staff and player guests.

Jones Jr., a former G League and two-way contract player, is in the middle of his best season. He is averaging 8.9 points and 4.2 rebounds in 51 games. He also won the slam dunk contest during NBA All-Star Weekend at United Center in Chicago.

