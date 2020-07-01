InsideTheHeat
Derrick Jones Jr. remains Heat's only coronavirus case

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra confirmed no other players have tested positive for coronavirus other than Derrick Jones Jr.

Spoelstra said Jones, who was diagnosed last week, remains in quarantine.

"He's working out ... individually," Spoelstra said. "He is not here at our facility."

Jones will have to clear the NBA guidelines before joining the team in Orlando. Under league rules, any player who tests positive must remain in isolation until cleared by a doctor. Sixteen of 302 players tested positive last week. The Brooklyn Nets and Denver Nuggets closed their practice facilities because of found cases.

The Heat are expected to leave for Orlando July 7. Jones, a former G League and two-way contract player, is in the middle of his best season. He is averaging 8.9 points and 4.2 rebounds in 51 games. He also won the slam dunk contest during NBA All-Star Weekend at United Center in Chicago.

"Nobody wants that to happen to anybody," guard Goran Dragic said. "When we found out, I gave him a call and asked him how he was doing. I didn't have any concerns. At the end of the day, you can catch it anywhere ... It is what it is. Everybody is healthy now."

Spoelstra said all 17 players under contract will travel to Orlando, including two-contract players Kyle Alexander and Gabe Vincent. Center Meyers Leonard, who hasn't played since Feb. 3 because of injury, is also available for the trip.

