Heat's Derrick Jones Jr. among participants in `Players-Only' NBA2K tournament

Shandel Richardson

With the sports on world, Miami Heat foward Derrick Jones Jr. has at least found one area of competition.

Jones will be one of 16 competitors in the "Players- Only" NBA2K tournament that begins Friday. Games will be televised on ESPN.

Jones, an avid gamer, is the No. 16 seed and will face top-seeded Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets. Seeds are based on a player's rating on the video game. The other participants include: Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks), Hassan Whiteside (Portland Trailblazers, Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings), Patrick Beverley (Los Angeles Clippers), Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls), Domantas Sabonis (Indiana Pacers), Andre Drummond (Cleveland Cavaliers), Michael Porter Jr. (Denver Nuggets), Rui Hachimura (Washington Wizards), DeAndre Ayton (Suns), Demarcus Cousins (free agent) and Montrezel Harrell (Clippers).

The gaming community has been a welcomed outlet for players since the sports world was put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak. Heat forward Meyers Leonard, who owns a professional gaming contract, has hosted two Call of Duty tournaments. Several other athletes have live-streamed their gaming talents while quarantined. 

It has been a popular activity since the NBA suspended the season March 11 once Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus. League commissioner Adam Silver plans to re-assess the situation once the 30-day suspension period ends. There have been discussions on canceling the remainder of the season and starting the playoffs once the situation is under control. 

