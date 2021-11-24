Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    Big Night From Tyler Herro Leads Miami Heat Past Detroit Pistons
    Guard Tyler Herro leads the way with 31 points against the Pistons

    The Miami Heat used another big night from guard Tyler Herro to grab another victory. 

    Behind Herro's 31 points, the Heat defeated the Detroit Pistons 100-92 Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena. Herro, who also had eight rebounds, wasn't alone. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo each had 15 points and nine rebounds while guard Kyle Lowry had 15 points, eight assists and six rebounds. 

    “It wasn't just Tyler. Our whole second unit turned the game around in the third quarter,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “We really didn't have any offensive rhythm in the first three quarters, and Detroit had a lot to do with that, but we put together some stops and that helped us get going offensively.”

    The Heat trailed by nine entering the fourth quarter before making the rally. Herro scored 14 of his 31 points in the final period. 

    “We played sluggishly for three quarters, but we got rolling in the fourth,” Herro said. “I've always been the guy who took big shots, all the way back to high school, so this is the situation I love. I want to win games.”

    The Heat have now won five of their last six games, the lone loss a blown late lead against the Washington Wizards. They return to action Wednesday at the Minnesota Timberwolves. It is the third stop of a four-game road trip. 

