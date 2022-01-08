Time to Move Past the Miami Heat Passing on Devin Booker in 2015 Draft

When the Phoenix Suns were making their 8-0 run in the 2020 NBA bubble in Orlando, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was asked the inevitable.

Five years earlier, the Heat passed on drafting Suns guard Devin Booker in the first round. Instead, they chose Justise Winslow, three picks ahead of Booker.

"We really liked him," Spoelstra said at the time. "I think everybody knew that. We worked him out. Had a really good workout. Had a meeting, had lunch with him."

We all know how the rest of the story goes.

Booker has since become one of the league's elite players. Winslow is no longer with the Heat and been an afterthought while playing for the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Clippers.

Heat fans have never gotten over it because the players are at extreme opposite ends.

Booker is averaging 23 points, 4.6 assists and four rebounds for his career with one All-Star appearance. Winslow is averaging 8.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists while never finding his ideal position in the NBA.

It's unfair to criticize the Heat for going with Winslow. He had just won a championship at Duke and he seemed a perfect for the Heat organization: good defender, smart player, hustles. He fit the culture.

No one could have predicted Booker's ascent and Winslow's struggles. It's easy to criticize after the fact. Instead of complain, it's probably best for Heat fans to focus on the way the team has recovered from the mistake.

The Heat have drafted Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, acquired Jimmy Butler and Tyler, made the NBA Finals, remained a contender in the Eastern Conference and continued developing hidden talent like Duncan Robinson and Max Strus.

I'd say that's enough to move past getting it wrong on Booker.

