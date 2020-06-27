InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Miami Heat have toughest schedule for season restart

Shandel Richardson

The positive for the Miami Heat is they are a month from returning to the basketball court.

The negative is the schedule they were dealt by the league for the restart to the NBA season. According to the website www.winsadded.com, which is devoted to metrics, the Heat have the toughest remaining eight-game stretch when play begins July 30 in Orlando.

The Heat open against the Denver Nuggets Aug. 1 at 1 p.m. The restart begins with four games in six days, including matchups against the Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks. All four games are versus teams in the top three of their respective conferences, with the Bucks holding the league's best record at 53-12.

The Heat end the season against Phoenix Suns, Indiana Pacers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Pacers.

After a nearly four-month layoff because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Heat must regroup quickly if they are to remain at least as the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. They are likely to finish somewhere between No. 3 and No. 6 in the playoff seeding.

Improving their positioning won't be easy, especially with the brutal start and two games against the Pacers.

Here's the schedule:

Aug. 1: Denver, 1 p.m., ESPN

Aug. 3: Toronto, 1:30 p.m., NBA TV

Aug. 4: Boston, 6:30 p.m., TNT

Aug. 6: Milwaukee, 4 p.m., TNT

Aug. 8: Phoenix, 7:30 p.m., TBD

Aug. 10: Indiana, 8 p.m., TBD

Aug. 12: Oklahoma City, 8 p.m., TBD

Aug. 14: Indiana, TBD, TBD

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Miami Heat entering season restart full of confidence

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem says the team has as good of a chance as anybody in the Eastern Conference

Shandel Richardson

Derrick Jones Jr. becomes Miami Heat's first positive coronavirus case

Miami Heat dealing with coronavirus issues for the first time since pandemic began

Shandel Richardson

Dwyane Wade makes statement on latest signature shoe

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade adds message to his Li-Ning brand shoes to address racism, police brutality and gun violence

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Gabe Vincent: “He fits so many of the things that we like"

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is impressed with the development of Gabe Vincent in the G League

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Andre Iguodala among players in NBA meeting to further advances plans to help fight social justice issues

Miami Heat forward Andre Iguodala and Oklahoma City guard Chris Paul participate in meeting to promote the fight against social injustice

Shandel Richardson

LeBron James continues the fight against 'stick to sports' crowd

LeBron James asks fellow athletes and entertainment to use their platforms to speak out on social injustice

Shandel Richardson

NBA reportedly agrees to terms of players group, including Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo, requesting added insurance

NBA to add an "enhanced" insurance plan as season restarts

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

Are there many options for Miami Heat during transaction window?

The Miami Heat would have to cut one player before making any roster additions in the next week

Shandel Richardson

Video games could be key to NBA players surviving `bubble' life in Orlando

EA Sports reportedly will supply NBA personnel with copies of popular video game, Madden 21

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

What the Miami Heat can gain with a deep postseason run

Advancing past the second round in the NBA playoffs could help the Miami Heat next year in free agency

Shandel Richardson