InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Former Heat guard Dion Waiters opens up about incident on team flight, Pat Riley and depression

Shandel Richardson

Former Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters finally broke his silence on the incident that played the largest role in the team banishing him to the bench and ultimately being traded.

Waiters spoke at length in a story in the Players' Tribune about when he required medical assistance after passing out on a team flight in November because of an overdose of an edible marijuana gummy. It was one of the multiple suspensions Waiters received before he was traded in February. He is now with the Los Angeles Lakers.

"It’s on me," Waiters wrote. "I own that. It was idiotic on my behalf — point-blank, period. What’s crazy is, my whole life I been a leader. I’m not a follower. Pat knows me. He knows I don’t do drugs. But sometimes when you’re going through dark times, you can fall trap to things you’d never do in your right mind."

Waiters shot down reports that he had a seizure on the team flight.

"Ask the doctors," Waiters wrote. "Ask my Heat teammates. They can speak on it. For that b.s. to come out, it ain’t right. I made a mistake, but for someone to leak that, and for my family to hear it? Shit. It ain’t right."

Waiters, who played in Miami from 2016-20, also said he still has respect for Heat owner Micky Arison and team president Pat Riley.

"I still got love for Pat," Waiters wrote. "Let’s put that on the record. Still got love for Pat, still got all the respect in the world for Micky Arison. When it was good it was good, you know? But even before this season, we knew it was over."

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler supplies teammates with portable baskets

Miami Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler makes it easy for teammates to work out during coronavirus shutdown by gifting portable hoops

Shandel Richardson

by

Jmlsknights

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra appreciated Michael Jordan for his game and shoes

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has one of the most impressive Air Jordan collections in the NBA

Shandel Richardson

Dwyane Wade's love for Michael Jordan highlights Q & A with fans

Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade lists his top five NBA players of all time in session with fans

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat strength staff doing its part to keep players in shape during shutdown

Miami Heat strength and conditioning coach Eric Foran holds daily workouts with the team on Zoom

Shandel Richardson

Chris Bosh and family make sweet delivery to local hospitals

Former Miami Heat center Chris Bosh delivered dozens of treats to workers at Memorial Regional and Joe DiMaggio Children's hospitals

Shandel Richardson

by

SWThrilla281

NBA TV analyst Greg Anthony praises Miami Heat's Kendrick Nunn before settling Rookie of the Year debate

Longtime analyst Greg Anthony says Memphis' Ja Morant is clearly the league's top rookie

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem nearly got into a fight with a broom-wielding Gary Payton in practice

Former Miami Heat teammates Udonis Haslem and Gary Payton nearly came to blows during a practice

Shandel Richardson

by

OG Snacks

Could Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler join the Miami Heat's rare list of 20-point scorer tandems?

Only three Miami Heat duos have averaged at least 20 points in the same season in franchise history

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Kendrick Nunn gives inside look at quarantine life of an NBA player

After returning home to Chicago, Miami Heat rookie Kendrick Nunn is back working out in Miami during coronavirus suspension

Shandel Richardson

The season for the Miami Heat was about showing more star power than just Jimmy Butler

With two NBA All-Stars, a legitimate 3-point threat and a pair of rising rookies, Miami Heat showcase more than Jimmy Butler

Shandel Richardson