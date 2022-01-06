Dwyane Wade Pays His Respects to Rival Dirk Nowitzki

In so many ways, they were linked.

Former Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade an ex-Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki retired in the same season. They also faced each other twice in the NBA Finals.

With Nowitzki getting his jersey retired Wednesday in Dallas, Wade used it as the perfect opportunity to show his respect. Wade spoke highly of Nowitzki during an interview with NBA.com.

“Playing each other twice in an NBA championship, you’re going to walk away with some scars,” Wade said. “You’re going to walk away with a healthy version of dislike, and a healthy version of how much you respect, and how much love you can have for a competitor. I love Dirk, (as far as) the career he had.”

Wade and Nowitzki met in the Finals in 2006 and 2011, with each splitting the series. In his third year, Wade led the Heat past the Mavericks for the first championship in franchise history in 2006. Nowitzki then helped the Mavericks stun the Big Three (LeBron James, Chris Bosh and Wade) in the 2011 Finals.

Even though at times Wade and Nowitzki didn't get along when competing, there was still a mutual respect. In 2011, Wade and James were accused of mocking Nowitzki after he said he was sick during the Finals. Wade has since moved past that and would enjoy if they joined the Hall of Fame the same season.

"The way (Dirk) did it, the route to get there … that (2011 championship) was special,” Wade said.

