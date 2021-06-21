Podcast Creates a Break From Free Agency Talks for Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson has yet to make a decision on where he will play next season.

His choices are to remain with the Heat or test the free agency waters. What Robinson does know is he plans on having fun with it via his podcast, The Long Shot.

In his latest installment, Robinson addressed the issue and how he is using social-media to make the process more entertaining and less stressful.

“It’s allowed me to challenge myself in a different venue,” Robinson said. "And just kind of have something off the court that’s occupied not such much my time, because not all that much time really goes into it, truthfully, maybe an hour or two or a week, but mostly just kind of like my mind, trying to enjoy it. We’ll run through the offseason, do some different content stuff. And we’ll see from there.”

The free agency period begins Aug. 2.

Former Heat player honored

Phoenix Suns general manager James Jones, who played with the Heat during the LeBron James era, was named the NBA's executive of the year.

Jones received nine of the 30 first-place votes and earned 65 total points from the voting panel, which comprised one basketball executive from each team.

Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks, another former Heat player, finished third behind Dennis Lindsey of the Utah Jazz.

Jones has played a key role in the Suns advancing to the Western Conference finals where they will face the Los Angeles Clippers.

