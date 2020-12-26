Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson Looking to Build on First Big Game of the Season

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson picking up where he left off last season

After hitting an NBA Christmas Day record seven 3-pointers, Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is ready to build on the success.

Last year Robinson set the Heat's single-season mark for most 3-pointers in a season. He hopes Friday's performance against the New Orleans can lead to a repeat.

“It is always nice to see the first one go. My teammates breathe a lot of life into me, encourage me and want me to be aggressive. It makes my job easy to go out there and just try to let it fly.”

BRADLEY MAKES IMPACT

Newly-acquired Heat guard Avery Bradley is finally starting to feel comfortable in his surroundings. He scored 12 points in 28 minutes against the Pelicans.

“My role here is to do whatever the team needs me to do and whatever coach asks me to do. I am going to go out there and play as hard as I can and try to execute to the best of my ability every single night.”

“I knew if I got my opportunity that I was going to make the most out of it and make sure I was ready to go out there and play as hard as I could and leave everything out on the floor. That was my goal tonight, to play that way and live with any mistakes that I made.”

