Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson and Jae Crowder will wear social justice messages on their jerseys

Miami Heat forwards Duncan Robinson and Jae Crowder will be among the players to use his platform to address social justice issues during the restart of the NBA season.

On Sunday, Robinson said he will wear "Say Their Names" on the back of his jersey for games in Orlando. Crowder will represent Black Lives Matter.

The NBA gave players a list of approved messages they could back. They include Vote, I Can't Breathe, Justice, Peace, Equality, Freedom, Enough, Power to the People, Justice Now, Say Her Name, Sí Se Puede (Yes We Can), Liberation, See Us, Hear Us, Respect Us, Love Us, Listen, Listen to Us, Stand Up, Ally, Anti-Racist, I Am A Man, Speak Up, How Many More, Group Economics, Education Reform and Mentor.

The campaign is response to recent racially-charged incidents throughout the country, including the deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery. Floyd, who was black, died in May after being in the custody of four Minneapolis officers. The incident led to protests across the world. Arbery was shot and killed by two white males who suspected him of burglary in Georgia earlier this year.

The Heat have been active after following each situation, including holding an online town hall to discuss race relations last month.

Crowder has been among the team's most vocal players on the subject.

"I just wanted to be behind the movement," Crowder said. "I am behind the movement. I know what the movement is about."

