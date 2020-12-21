Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson and Max Strus Cut From Same Mold

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson knows all about the situation.

When the Heat invited rookie Max Strus to training camp earlier this month, Robinson immediately thought back to his first-year experience. Both players were undrafted and had opportunities in Miami.

Strus, too, is trying to parlay a two-way contract into a guaranteed deal as Robinson did two seasons ago. Because of their similarities, Robinson has offered Strus every kind of advice.

“Ever since he’s been here, ever since I saw that he was going to have a chance in camp, I just tried to reach out to him and stay connected with him and stay in his ear,” Robinson said. “My biggest advice to him was to just really just let it fly, be who you are.”

Robinson and Strus are more than just undrafted players who were given a chance by the same organization. They also had similar college paths to the NBA. Both started at levels below Division I in the NCAA before making names for themselves. Robinson played at Division III Williams College before landing at Michigan. After starting at Division II Lewis College, Strus ended his collegiate career at DePaul.

Strus, who spent last season with the Chicago Bulls G League affiliate, averaged 18.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He solidified the final two-way contract by scoring 22 points in the preseason finale against the Toronto Raptors.

"He’s a big-time player,” Robinson said. “He had a big-tie college career. He had some bad luck with injuries last year but he can really play. I’m super excited for him, happy for him. I think this is just the beginning, for sure.”

