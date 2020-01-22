Inside The Heat
Top Stories
News

Duncan Robinson A Game-Time Decision Tonight Against Wizards

Shandel Richardson

Add Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson to the latest list of players who could miss time because of an injury.

Robinson is a game-time decision for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards at AmericanAirlines Arena. He is listed as questionable because of a right ankle sprain.

Guard Jimmy Butler, who missed Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings due to hip soreness, is expected to return. He and guard Goran Dragic (right knee bruise) are listed as probable.

If Robinson is unable to play, the Heat will likely once again turn to Derrick Jones Jr. He started in place of Butler on Monday, recording seven points, three rebounds and an assist. It would be Jones' third start of the season and 33rd of his career.

Robinson, in his second season, is having a breakout year. He is averaging 11.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 28.2 minutes. All are career-highs. He has also started 38 of 43 games.

The 6-foot-7 Robinson ranks fifth in the league with 139 3-pointers. He is also shooting 42 percent from the 3-point line, which ranks 14th.

He is expected to participate in next month's 3-point competition during NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago.

Last year the Heat took a gamble on Robinson, who went undrafted out of Michigan. After impressing the staff during the summer league in Las Vegas, he was signed to a two-way contract. Despite splitting time between Miami and the Heat's G League affiliate in Sioux Falls, he played well enough to earn a guaranteed contract. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Heat's James Johnson feeling more confident at 3-point line as playing time continues

Miami Heat forward James Johnson is shooting a career-high 48 percent from the arc

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr returned in Monday's victory against Sacramento after being poked in both eyes

Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. makes key defensive play in overtime against the Sacramento Kings after returning from eye injury

Shandel Richardson

by

OG Snacks

Do the Miami Heat Have Enough or Is A Move Necessary?

With the trade deadline looming, the Miami Heat have to make a decision in the next few weeks

Shandel Richardson

by

Ct33

Miami Heat starting to show signs of grit

Miami Heat play without Jimmy Butler and Derrick Jones Jr. returns after being poked in both eyes in a tough, overtime victory against Kings

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Pat Riley Among Those To Speak At Funeral Of Former Commissioner David Stern

Miami Heat team president Pat Riley, coach Erik Spoelstra and owner Micky Arison attend David Stern's funeral in New York

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler out Monday against the Kings because of hip soreness

Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler is sidelined for the sixth time this season

Shandel Richardson

Justise Winslow stays behind for Heat's two-game road trip

Miami Heat guard Justise Winslow to miss road games against Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs.

Shandel Richardson

by

Periu

A look at what has to happen as the Miami Heat begin second half of the season

Today's game at the San Antonio Spurs officially begins the Miami Heat's playoff push

Shandel Richardson

Can Kendrick Nunn win the Rookie of the Year race?

Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn is in contention with Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant for Rookie of the Year award

Shandel Richardson

by

RudyRC1914

With Dwyane Wade Turning 38 Today, Here's A Look Back At His Top Five Moments

This is the first birthday for former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade in his post-NBA life

Shandel Richardson