Duncan Robinson A Game-Time Decision Tonight Against Wizards

Add Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson to the latest list of players who could miss time because of an injury.

Robinson is a game-time decision for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards at AmericanAirlines Arena. He is listed as questionable because of a right ankle sprain.

Guard Jimmy Butler, who missed Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings due to hip soreness, is expected to return. He and guard Goran Dragic (right knee bruise) are listed as probable.

If Robinson is unable to play, the Heat will likely once again turn to Derrick Jones Jr. He started in place of Butler on Monday, recording seven points, three rebounds and an assist. It would be Jones' third start of the season and 33rd of his career.

Robinson, in his second season, is having a breakout year. He is averaging 11.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 28.2 minutes. All are career-highs. He has also started 38 of 43 games.

The 6-foot-7 Robinson ranks fifth in the league with 139 3-pointers. He is also shooting 42 percent from the 3-point line, which ranks 14th.

He is expected to participate in next month's 3-point competition during NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago.

Last year the Heat took a gamble on Robinson, who went undrafted out of Michigan. After impressing the staff during the summer league in Las Vegas, he was signed to a two-way contract. Despite splitting time between Miami and the Heat's G League affiliate in Sioux Falls, he played well enough to earn a guaranteed contract.