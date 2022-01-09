Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson Comfortable as a Starter or Reserve

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson doesn't care if he's a starter or reserve.

All that matters is he produces.

He did just that in Saturday's 123-100 victory against the Phoenix Suns. Robinson scored 27 points off the bench to help the Heat knock off the team with the league's best record.

"It was definitely an adjustment a little," Robinson said. "Obviously, my role is still the same. Whatever this team needs me to do, I'm happy to do. Starting, that's great. Coming off the bench, that's great. One thing you can count on is I'm going to come in and just let it fly."

Robinson, who made eight 3-pointers, was moved to the bench after returning from being in the league's health and safety protocols because of COVID-19. The Heat have no idea if Robinson will become a permanent reserve.

They just want his production to continue.

"Duncan has been in the protocol," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "He literally flew all day for the Portland game to be able to play in that. We brought him off the bench just so we could control his minutes. We're just trying to figure this out game by game. He's a starter but last game we just went to the same lineup. That's not easy for anybody, emotionally or mentally. He just prepared and stayed the course."

