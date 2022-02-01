Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson Has Struggled During Two-Game Losing Streak

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson had hit yet another rough patch.

Robinson has just six points the last two games. He was 0 for 5 from the field in Saturday's loss to the Toronto Raptors. He followed that by shooting 2 of 8 in Monday's defeat at the Boston Celtics. He's also had no assist and grabbed six rebounds during the two-game losing streak.

Robinson is essential to Miami’s success. In the month of January, they are 6-1 when he scores in double-figures. When he doesn't they are just 3-3.

Robinson is one of the Heat’s best shooters, so his lack of scoring hurts the Heat’s dynamics. Without the multitude of scoring weapons on the Heat, the rotation is thrown off because defenses only have to worry about certain players. In other words, if Robinson can’t perform, that gives opposing teams one less player to defend.

Coach Erik Spoelstra spoke about how the lack of rhythm and offensive chemistry damaged the Heat in their loss.

“They had a little bit more pep to their step than us,” Spoelstra said. “They just got in a great groove that first quarter. Even though we were able to tie it up, I think they still felt like they were in rhythm. They just went on that run before the half, and they were able to carry it on in the second half.”

Robinson needs to play more consistent, especially with surrounding trade rumors.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant