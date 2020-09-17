There was a time Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson was absent from the scouting report.

How times have changed.

After becoming one of the league's most efficient 3-point shooters, opponents now account for Robinson. He's learned producing is tougher when teams prepare for him, especially during the postseason.

Robinson, in his second season, has scored in double-figures just four times in 10 playoff games.

"There's going to be additional attention, game plan adjustments and all sorts of stuff," Robinson said. "I feel like I'm getting good shots. I feel like I'm taking good shots. Sometimes, you do all the right things and the ball doesn't go in. It requires adjustments out of myself to be more aggressive and also to make some."

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Robinson will remain a part of the offense. His shooting has at times served as a decoy.

"He just has to continue to run his routes with purpose and incredible persistence," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "I think he could've been a lot more persistent (Tuesday) night. He typically finds ways to have a better impact as the series go on."

Robinson had six points on 2 of 7 shooting in the Heat's Game 1 victory Tuesday, but foul trouble was partly to blame. He only played 17 minutes.

"For shooters, it's more just having to be on the floor a long period of time and be able to catch a rhythm," guard Tyler Herro said. "I don't think it was too frustrating for Duncan ... We want him to continue to shoot the ball with confidence."

