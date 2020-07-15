InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Underrated label suits Heat's Duncan Robinson just fine

Shandel Richardson

At this point, Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is still content with just being in the NBA.

He doesn't care much about ratings or rankings. Even after setting the Heat's single-season record for 3-pointers in an abbreviated schedule, he is simply enjoying the moment.

Robinson, in just his second season, was recently named one of the most underrated players remaining in the "bubble" during the season restart by SI.com's Michael Shapiro. He was joined on the list by Brandon Clarke of the Memphis Grizzlies, Tim Hardaway Jr. (Dallas Mavericks), Robert Covington (Houston Rockets) and Norman Powell (Toronto Raptors).

"Duncan Robinson is used to being a relative unknown on the floor," Shapiro wrote. "Miami’s sharpshooting forward attended Phillips Exeter Academy immediately after high school, playing a year of New England prep school ball before joining Michigan in 2015. Robinson had a solid college career in Ann Arbor before going undrafted in 2018, leading to a Summer League stint with the Heat. Few knew about Robinson’s potential after he earned a surprising roster spot in Miami. But his skill is no secret anymore."

Robinson is averaging 13.3 points and 3.3 rebounds. He made 243 3-points in just 65 starts. He was on pace for 298 3-pointers, a feat only accomplished by James Harden and Steph Curry .

All of this after spending most of last season playing on a two-way contract and splitting time between Miami and its G League affiliate in Sioux Falls. 

"Robinson has emerged as one of the NBA’s most lethal long-range shooters in 2019-20, canning 44.8% of triples," Shapiro wrote. "His impressive percentage doesn’t tell the whole story. Robinson has among the fastest releases in basketball, leading to an NBA-best 206 catch-and-shoot threes this season. Robinson also provides stretch numerous feet beyond the three-point line. For a team that often encounters spacing concerns given Jimmy Butler’s shaky jumper, Robinson’s range is invaluable. He’ll be a key piece if the Heat want to make a Finals run."

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Jimmy Butler explains why he wants to remove last name from jersey to help social justice fight

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler does not plan to join other players in wearing league-provided social justice messages on back of jerseys

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Derrick Jones Jr. moving forward after battle with COVID-19

Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr says it was easy defeating the virus and is already back in the flow of NBA restart

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat still feeling safe despite recent COVID-19 positive tests around league

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra trusts the NBA to keep players and personnel safe during the league restart

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

Bigger impact with the Miami Heat: Shaquille O'Neal or LeBron James?

Today marks the 16th anniversary of the Miami Heat acquiring Shaquille O'Neal

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler hoping to remove name from jersey in support of fight against social injustice

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler will not participate in the league's program to allow players to wear social justice messages on jerseys

Shandel Richardson

Mental adjustment will test Heat's Jae Crowder the most in NBA `bubble'

Finding a daily routine among the biggest challenges for the Miami Heat forward Jae Crowder

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat facing sense of urgency with quick turnaround from training camp to playoffs

With the NBA restart underway, the Miami Heat coaching staff has already started scouting potential playoff opponents

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson and Jae Crowder will wear social justice messages on their jerseys

Duncan Robinson and Jae Crowder show their support for fighting social justice issues with messages on their jerseys

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Three days into NBA restart, Miami Heat are looking `100 percent'

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says Meyers Leonard, Tyler Herro and Kyle Alexander are fully healthy

Shandel Richardson

Heat's Andre Iguodala has no complaints about NBA `bubble' life

Miami Heat forward Andre Iguodala adjusting to the new normal

Shandel Richardson