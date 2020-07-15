Underrated label suits Heat's Duncan Robinson just fine

At this point, Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is still content with just being in the NBA.

He doesn't care much about ratings or rankings. Even after setting the Heat's single-season record for 3-pointers in an abbreviated schedule, he is simply enjoying the moment.

Robinson, in just his second season, was recently named one of the most underrated players remaining in the "bubble" during the season restart by SI.com's Michael Shapiro. He was joined on the list by Brandon Clarke of the Memphis Grizzlies, Tim Hardaway Jr. (Dallas Mavericks), Robert Covington (Houston Rockets) and Norman Powell (Toronto Raptors).

"Duncan Robinson is used to being a relative unknown on the floor," Shapiro wrote. "Miami’s sharpshooting forward attended Phillips Exeter Academy immediately after high school, playing a year of New England prep school ball before joining Michigan in 2015. Robinson had a solid college career in Ann Arbor before going undrafted in 2018, leading to a Summer League stint with the Heat. Few knew about Robinson’s potential after he earned a surprising roster spot in Miami. But his skill is no secret anymore."

Robinson is averaging 13.3 points and 3.3 rebounds. He made 243 3-points in just 65 starts. He was on pace for 298 3-pointers, a feat only accomplished by James Harden and Steph Curry .

All of this after spending most of last season playing on a two-way contract and splitting time between Miami and its G League affiliate in Sioux Falls.

"Robinson has emerged as one of the NBA’s most lethal long-range shooters in 2019-20, canning 44.8% of triples," Shapiro wrote. "His impressive percentage doesn’t tell the whole story. Robinson has among the fastest releases in basketball, leading to an NBA-best 206 catch-and-shoot threes this season. Robinson also provides stretch numerous feet beyond the three-point line. For a team that often encounters spacing concerns given Jimmy Butler’s shaky jumper, Robinson’s range is invaluable. He’ll be a key piece if the Heat want to make a Finals run."

