Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Praises Andrew Wiggins

Dwyane Wade is known for throwing praise at current NBA players. His latest was towards Golden State Warriors small forward Andrew Wiggins.

“Wiggs is making the game look easy,” Wade tweeted. “He’s not forcing anything. He’s letting the game come to him but he’s still being aggressive!”

Wiggins had a breakout performance against the Boston Celtics to put the Warriors up 3-2 in the NBA Finals. He had 26 points, 13 rebounds, and two assists in the victory. He was also efficient on the defensive end, drawing fouls and forcing turnovers. The Celtics are 1-7 in the playoffs when they have more than 16 turnovers. Wiggins’ high level of play now has the Warriors on the verge of winning their fourth championship in the last decade.

Some fans and analysts have advocated that Wiggins should be in front of Steph Curry for Finals MVP after this performance.

While Curry will most likely receive the award if the Warriors win, Wiggins has made his case as well. He has been the most consistent player for Golden State outside of Curry, averaging 18.4 points, 1.6 assists and 9.4 rebounds in the Finals.

Wiggins doesn’t explode like Curry or Klay Thompson, but he quietly makes game changing plays. And in a game where both his star teammates slightly struggled, Wiggins made the effort to win for Golden State.

