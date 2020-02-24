InsideTheHeat
City of Miami honors Dwyane Wade by naming portion of street after him

Shandel Richardson

Two days after having his jersey retired by the Miami Heat, former guard Dwyane Wade was awarded another honor.

On Monday afternoon, Miami may Francis Suarez announced a portion of Biscayne Boulevard will be named after Wade. The Northeast 7th Street portion of the road outside AmericanAirlines Arena is now Dwyane Wade Boulevard.

“To my great honor, on the weekend of commemoration and retirement of Dwyane Wade’s jersey, when I handed him the key to the city, to name, as of today, Dwyane Wade Boulevard — 7th Street and Biscayne Boulevard — on behalf of the greatest athlete in the history of South Florida,” Suarez said in a video posted on his social media. "I can't wait to share this honor with him and his family. And I'm thankful to the City of Miami commissioners who unanimously supported by resolution."

The idea was hatched by Brendan Tobin, a 790 The Ticket radio show host. He sparked the movement with a social-media post in October of 2018. The honor followed a three-day celebration for Wade. On Friday, the arena hosted an event for fans before raising his jersey to the rafters at halftime of Saturday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. On Sunday, the arena held a screening for Wade's new documentary.

Wade is considered the greatest player in franchise history after helping lead the Heat to three NBA championships in 16 seasons. He retired after last season and is the franchise's career leader in points and was a 13-time All-Star after being a lottery pick in 2003.

