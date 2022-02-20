Dwyane Wade, Others Take Shot At Dunk Contest

Many former players weren't too thrilled about dunk contest showing

Former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade was the several former players and fans who were disappointed with Saturday's dunk contest.

The event, won by the New York Knicks' Knicks’ Obi Toppin, was widely considered a dud. After it concluded, Wade was overly critical despite working the TNT broadcast.

“This dunk contest right here... was a solid 6," Wade said on television.”

The dunkers made a combined 7 of 25 attempts in the first round, with Jalen Green going 1 of 9.

Milwaukee Bucks forward and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo made perhaps the best observation about the event. In a conversation with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, Antetokounmpo said, "It's your fault. You changed the game. It's your fault."

Topin became the third Knicks player to win the event, joining Nate Robinson and Kenny Walker. While the rest of the NBA world was critical, Topin was thrilled with the victory.

"It feels amazing," he said. "There have been a lot of legends that have won the dunk contest, and for my name to be a part of that is something special. I don't take it for granted."

