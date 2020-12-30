Dwyane Wade and Wife Gabrielle Union Give Their Best Impersonation of the Movie `Friday'

Former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, continue to win at social media.

Wade and Union recently posted a video on Instagram re-enacting a popular scene from the 1995 classic movie "Friday." It involved actor Chris Tucker's character "Smokey" receiving money from his mother asking him to buy cigarettes at a nearby store. Wade and Union replaced the cigarettes with Wade being served a smaller than usual breakfast.

In the movie, "Smokey" is given cash by his mother for the purchase but he responds by saying "this ain't enough."

The mom goes, "Make it enough." Wade has the same response when he receives a tiny muffin from Union.

Wade and Union were so good at the impersonation it drew 2.6 million page views.

Since retiring after the 2018-19 season, Wade has become a social media star. He is considered one of the top celebrity money-makers because of his candid approach. In June, he was among the highest-paid athletes on social media. He ranked No. 8 after earning $160,000 in the month.

Wade made nearly $200 million during his 16 years in the NBA but has found a niche as a social media star. He recently posted a video of him playing basketball against his son, Zaire. The video drew 726,000 views.

Wade is considered the best player in Heat history. He spent all but 1 1/2 seasons in Miami because he left to play one year with the Chicago Bulls and played half of a year for the Cleveland Cavaliers before returning to the team that drafted him in 2003.