Dwyane Wade Responds to Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs After Buzzer-Beater

Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs said Dwyane Wade was his inspiration for jumping on table after hitting winning shot against UCLA in Final Four

After Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs hit the winning 3-pointer against UCLA in the Final Four Saturday, he did something that was familiar to Miami Heat fans.

Suggs ran over and jumped on the scorer's table after winning the game in overtime. In the postgame, Suggs said it was a tribute to Dwyane Wade and the late Kobe Bryant.

"I've always wanted to run up on the table like Kobe and D-Wade and go like that, and that's the first thing I did," Suggs said. "Man, that is something that you practice on your mini-hoop as a kid or in the gym just messing around. And to be able to do that, it's crazy."

Suggs was referring to when Wade hit a halfcourt buzzer-beater to defeat the Chicago Bulls in 2009. While on the table, Wade famously said, "This is my house."

Wade, who retired after the 2018-19 season and is considered the greatest player in Heat history, responded to the gesture on social media. After hearing of Suggs' remarks, Wade tweeted, "I jumped on my kitchen table after you hit this shot bro."

No. 1 seed Gonzaga will play top seed Baylor Monday in the championship. The Zags are trying to become the first team since Indiana in 1976 to complete an undefeated season. Only seven teams have gone undefeated and won the national title.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com