Dwyane Wade Says The Boston Celtics Should Keep Core Of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown

While many want the Celtics to trade their top players, Wade says they should keep same roster

Tonight, the Miami Heat play at the Boston Celtics and the talented tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

With the trade deadline approaching, the talk around the NBA is whether the Celtics should make the decision to break up the ‘Jays’.

Heat legend Dwyane Wade recently shared his thoughts on Boston potentially sending one of their young stars away.

“No”, Wade said. “You’re talking to someone who’s done it all, who’s played every role possible. So I’m going to be a little biased but it’s not hard if it’s what you want to do. But we’re talking about young players and they’re growing into themselves. Jayson Tatum has been blossoming into a young superstar in front of our eyes and Jaylen Brown has been ‘Hold on, wait, don’t forget about me.’”

Tatum is averaging 26.2 points and shooting 43 percent from the field while Brown is averaging 24.3 points and shooting 46 percent.

Wade said the Celtics should show patience because Tatum and Brown are still learning to mesh.

“We have to allow these guys to come into their own and we have to allow them to learn how to lose and learn how to win,” Wade said. “We’ve been watching. We want so much from them because they went to the [conference] finals very early in their young career but they’re still learning how to play basketball at a high level. When you’re a team and you have that kind of talent, you find a way to make sure that talent continues to work together because you can’t just go out and find a Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. I like the fact they’re trying to figure it out together.”

Corey Holmes is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a film and television graduate from Notre Dame and has a master's degree in journalism from Morgan State. He can reached at coreyrholmes4@gmail.com or on Twitter @coreyholmes4