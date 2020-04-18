InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Dwyane Wade's love for Michael Jordan highlights Q & A with fans

Shandel Richardson

With ESPN set to release its long-awaited Michael Jordan documentary on Sunday, former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade added to the legacy of Jordan being the greatest player of all-time.

Wade participated in a Q & A session Friday with fans on Bleacher Report. He answered a variety of questions, ranging from his relationship with LeBron James to his decision to award Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon a score of 9 on his final entry in the slam dunk contest during All-Star Weekend.

The conversation eventually switched to who Wade felt was the best player in NBA history. Like most, Wade chose Jordan. He even credited Jordan with creating his drive to win a championship, which he accomplished three times in Miami.

"I watched him win 6 titles," Wade wrote in response to the question. "My biggest takeaway is the first one they won in '91 Being a 9 year old kid, seeing the Chicago Bulls do that ... that gave me the vision to say 'Ok, that's what I want to do for the rest of my life.' That's the feeling I want to bring to this city and my family."'

Wade then offered his expanded list of his favorite players in league history by providing his top five.

"My list has definitely changed," Wade wrote. "Thats hard to pick man. MJ is my fave of all time. Lebron is right there. Kobe Bryant. Allen Iverson. If i had to pick one more it would be shaq."

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Miami Heat strength staff doing its part to keep players in shape during shutdown

Miami Heat strength and conditioning coach Eric Foran holds daily workouts with the team on Zoom

Shandel Richardson

Chris Bosh and family make sweet delivery to local hospitals

Former Miami Heat center Chris Bosh delivered dozens of treats to workers at Memorial Regional and Joe DiMaggio Children's hospitals

Shandel Richardson

by

SWThrilla281

Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem nearly got into a fight with a broom-wielding Gary Payton in practice

Former Miami Heat teammates Udonis Haslem and Gary Payton nearly came to blows during a practice

Shandel Richardson

by

OG Snacks

NBA TV analyst Greg Anthony praises Miami Heat's Kendrick Nunn before settling Rookie of the Year debate

Longtime analyst Greg Anthony says Memphis' Ja Morant is clearly the league's top rookie

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Kendrick Nunn gives inside look at quarantine life of an NBA player

After returning home to Chicago, Miami Heat rookie Kendrick Nunn is back working out in Miami during coronavirus suspension

Shandel Richardson

Could Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler join the Miami Heat's rare list of 20-point scorer tandems?

Only three Miami Heat duos have averaged at least 20 points in the same season in franchise history

Shandel Richardson

The season for the Miami Heat was about showing more star power than just Jimmy Butler

With two NBA All-Stars, a legitimate 3-point threat and a pair of rising rookies, Miami Heat showcase more than Jimmy Butler

Shandel Richardson

Death of Karl-Anthony Towns' mother hits close to home for Heat's Bam Adebayo

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo sends condolences to Karl-Anthony Towns after losing his mother to coronavirus

Shandel Richardson

Confidence at an all-time high for Miami Heat rookie Kendrick Nunn

Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn growing more comfortable after successful rookie season

Shandel Richardson

by

laan02

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo teams with JBL to help students adjusts to home-school life

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo to donate headphones to students in South Florida area

Shandel Richardson