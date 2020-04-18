Dwyane Wade's love for Michael Jordan highlights Q & A with fans

With ESPN set to release its long-awaited Michael Jordan documentary on Sunday, former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade added to the legacy of Jordan being the greatest player of all-time.

Wade participated in a Q & A session Friday with fans on Bleacher Report. He answered a variety of questions, ranging from his relationship with LeBron James to his decision to award Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon a score of 9 on his final entry in the slam dunk contest during All-Star Weekend.

The conversation eventually switched to who Wade felt was the best player in NBA history. Like most, Wade chose Jordan. He even credited Jordan with creating his drive to win a championship, which he accomplished three times in Miami.

"I watched him win 6 titles," Wade wrote in response to the question. "My biggest takeaway is the first one they won in '91 Being a 9 year old kid, seeing the Chicago Bulls do that ... that gave me the vision to say 'Ok, that's what I want to do for the rest of my life.' That's the feeling I want to bring to this city and my family."'

Wade then offered his expanded list of his favorite players in league history by providing his top five.

"My list has definitely changed," Wade wrote. "Thats hard to pick man. MJ is my fave of all time. Lebron is right there. Kobe Bryant. Allen Iverson. If i had to pick one more it would be shaq."

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich