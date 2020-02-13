InsideTheHeat
NBA All-Star Break Arrives At The Ideal Time For Miami Heat

Shandel Richardson

A break is exactly what the Miami Heat need.

After dropping four of five games on a West Coast road trip, the Heat have opportunity to regroup at the NBA All-Star break. The intermission will give them time to heal and figure out what went wrong the past few weeks. The Heat ended the trip with a 116-101 loss to the Utah Jazz Wednesday night. Jimmy Butler led five players in double figures with 25 points but the team is struggling. The Heat also had losses to the Los Angeles Clippers, Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings. The Blazers and Kings both have losing records, while the only victory came against the last-place Golden State Warriors.

Health has been a big reason for the struggles. The Heat were without Tyler Herro and Meyers Leonard the entire trip. A sprained ankle will keep Herro out of Friday's Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star Weekend at United Center. 

Leonard, also dealing with an ankle injury, is expected to miss an extended period of time. The Heat also played two games on the road trip without Butler, who is playing through shoulder pain.

Chemistry has been another issue.

The Heat were involved in a six-player deal at the trade deadline when they sent Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters and James Johnson to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill. While Crowder has been effective, averaging 18 points in three games, the acclimation process is still ongoing. 

The Heat have a week off to restore order. They return to the court to face the Atlanta Hawks Feb. 20. 

