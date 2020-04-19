InsideTheHeat
Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra appreciated Michael Jordan for his game and shoes

Shandel Richardson

At some point, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra stopped keeping track.

For as long as he can remember, he's been a fan of the Air Jordan shoe. He has them in nearly every color and variety.

"I have too many to count," Spoelstra said recently. "Put it this way, I rival my wife with the amount of shoes she has in Jordans."

And that's saying a lot. 

With ESPN set to air the first of a 10-part documentary on Jordan titled "The Last Dance" Sunday night, it will conjure memories of his outstanding playing career and the most iconic shoe in history. The shoe has been around for 36 years, providing more than enough time for Spoelstra to stock his closet with the trademark kicks of the Chicago Bulls icon.

Not a Heat practice goes by without Spoelstra wearing some version of the shoe. It was one of the first things guard Jimmy Butler noticed while getting acclimated during training camp last October.

"His Jordan collection is really up there," Butler said. "He comes in with a different pair of J's every day. I'm really impressed."

Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. is considered the team's shoe guru because of his extensive collection. Even he was stunned by Spoelstra's deep lineup of Jordans.

"I was shocked," Jones said recently. "It's pretty amazing but he has them on every day."

Spoelstra's collection grew faster when Juwan Howard joined the team in 2010. Howard, a Chicago native, had an inside connection that made it easier to acquire certain styles. Spoelstra mostly wears the Air Jordan No. 3, first released in 1988, but surprisingly has never owned a pair of the original version.

"I've always loved Air Jordans," Spoelstra said. "My favorite one was the Air Jordan No. 1 with the black front. What's ironic about that is I don't own a pair of those. I probably have countless pairs but they're my favorite ones. I had the poster in my room. Those are my favorite Jordan shoes of all time. I've just never bought them for myself."

